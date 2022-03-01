U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider James Derek Ussery Sells 26,983 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLCA stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

