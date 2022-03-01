UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 447,358 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 447,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $239,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.