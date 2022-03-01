UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Align Technology worth $253,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $511.46 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

