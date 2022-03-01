UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $227.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lululemon Athletica worth $227,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $319.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

