UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $280.37 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.87% of Cummins worth $280,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

Cummins stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.13 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

