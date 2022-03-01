UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 233,623 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233,623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of The Blackstone Group worth $263,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $127.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

