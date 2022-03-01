UBS Group AG Buys 34,226 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 9.51% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

