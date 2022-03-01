UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJO stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.