UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

