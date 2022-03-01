UBS Group AG Sells 104,245 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,245 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Safehold worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,637,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,971,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,540 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,708. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

