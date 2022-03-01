UBS Group Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $178.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.89. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Square by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

