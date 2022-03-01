UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$109.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. UCB has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

