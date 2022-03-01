Ultra Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $385.48 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,215.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.00744501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00201643 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

