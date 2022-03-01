Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 54,900 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ULBI opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
