Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 54,900 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.