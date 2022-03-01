Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $4,057,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.