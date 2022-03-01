Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.16) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

ETR:UN01 opened at €28.50 ($32.02) on Monday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($47.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

