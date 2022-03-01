United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 18th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $692.49 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.