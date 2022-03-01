United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 18th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $692.49 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.
UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
