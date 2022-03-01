United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 754,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

