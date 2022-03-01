UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $475.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

