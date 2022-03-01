Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

