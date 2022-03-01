Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Repurchase $1.40 billion in Outstanding Stock

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.08.

NYSE UHS opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

