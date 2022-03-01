Urban One (UONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UONE stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

