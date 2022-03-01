UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of USER stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 807,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,983. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USER. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.70.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 75,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

