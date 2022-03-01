Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.