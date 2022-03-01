Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,600 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vistra were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

