Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 172,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,649. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.