Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 687.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $12,018,692,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 137.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069,665. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

