Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 447,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 65,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,010. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $34.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

