Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after buying an additional 123,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.