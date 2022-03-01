VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,681 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 28.65% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $732,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RAAX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.