Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter.

MGC traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $151.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,571. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $131.85 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.69.

