Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 7.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $236,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

