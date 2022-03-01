Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

