Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $19,274,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,741. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

