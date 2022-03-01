Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is S.A. Mason LLC’s Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

VTI stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

