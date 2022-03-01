Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

