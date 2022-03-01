Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.