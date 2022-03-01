Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.80

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.80, but opened at $30.03. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 49,763 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 95.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.