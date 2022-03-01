Verge Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Verge has a market cap of $173.86 million and $10.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00253860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,573,588 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.

