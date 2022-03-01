Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.27% of Verint Systems worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

