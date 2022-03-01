Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through divided payments and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, Verisk's shares have increased in the past year. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.