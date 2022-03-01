Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INKAU. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 378,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

INKAU stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

