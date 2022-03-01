Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

