VersaBank. (VBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect VersaBank. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71. VersaBank. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

