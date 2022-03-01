VersaBank. (VBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. VersaBank. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

About VersaBank.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

