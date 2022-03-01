Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 191 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 270.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.02.

LMT stock traded up $17.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.77. The stock had a trading volume of 131,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,748. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $433.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

