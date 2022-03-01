Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,360. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.61.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

