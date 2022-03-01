Versant Capital Management Inc Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

