Versant Capital Management Inc Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 773,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391,165. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

