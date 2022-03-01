Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after buying an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 315,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,880. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

